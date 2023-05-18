MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $22.68

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $22.68 or 0.00083326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $101.12 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00026171 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017931 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,209.57 or 0.99983098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,459,278 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,456,902.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.78577953 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,394,123.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

