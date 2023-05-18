Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,958,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $225.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.77. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.44 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

