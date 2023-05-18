Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of GSK by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.79) to GBX 1,730 ($21.67) in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.91) to GBX 1,400 ($17.54) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Price Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

