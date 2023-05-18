Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $459,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 103,156 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $37.59 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

