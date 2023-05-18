Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 157 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.10) to GBX 3,700 ($46.35) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.89) to GBX 4,890 ($61.26) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,022.22.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $177.17 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.32.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

