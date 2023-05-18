Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP opened at $100.51 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Articles

