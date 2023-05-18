Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 29,928 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,928 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $23,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,267,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after purchasing an additional 711,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,097,000 after purchasing an additional 664,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after purchasing an additional 649,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 370,951 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

