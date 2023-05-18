Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $20.36 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Stryker by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

NYSE:SYK opened at $283.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.68. The company has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

