Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $20.90 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $20,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TopBuild by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after acquiring an additional 49,620 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $214.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $227.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,852,421 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

