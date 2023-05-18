Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Seagen worth $22,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Seagen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,717,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,763,000 after purchasing an additional 63,454 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen Stock Up 2.9 %

In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $372,837.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,725.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,650,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,389,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $372,837.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,575 shares of company stock valued at $34,143,523. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $193.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.08 and its 200 day moving average is $159.12. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Stories

