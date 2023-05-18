Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 149,320 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 149,320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Wix.com worth $21,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Wix.com by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

Shares of WIX opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.45. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $101.55.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $355.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

