Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 31,820 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,820 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.99 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

