Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 32,393 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,393 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Yum China worth $19,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Yum China by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 41,546 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yum China Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,179,041 shares of company stock valued at $73,434,579 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUMC opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

