Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 66,704 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,008,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,704 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.72% of SilverCrest Metals worth $23,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,215,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792,269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SILV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

Shares of SILV stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.12.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

