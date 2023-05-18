Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 8,290 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $24,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Woodward in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $110.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $116.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

