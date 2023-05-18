Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 9,972 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $19,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period.

OMCL opened at $72.24 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $125.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.32 million. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

