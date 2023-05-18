Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.0% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

ADP traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.45. 598,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,876. The stock has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.