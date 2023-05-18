Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.6% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after purchasing an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,617,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,544,000 after purchasing an additional 131,560 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Barclays cut their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $293.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $297.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

