Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $578,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,768,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,741,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 210,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.56.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

FDS stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $393.66. 73,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,253. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $406.35 and its 200 day moving average is $419.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading

