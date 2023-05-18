MKS Instruments, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

MKS Instruments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. MKS Instruments has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 3.3 %

MKS Instruments stock opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.14. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $125.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

