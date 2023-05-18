Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 6,364 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 111.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 459,208 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after purchasing an additional 246,214 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 148,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 88,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

Shares of RPD opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $74.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

