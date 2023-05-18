Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $143.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

