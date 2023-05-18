Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $78.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average of $76.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

