Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,167,446 shares of company stock worth $839,862,212. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.3 %

OXY opened at $58.92 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.39.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

