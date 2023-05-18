Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76,436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,720,000 after purchasing an additional 88,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,147,000 after acquiring an additional 75,886 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 986,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,792,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $91.25 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average of $91.29.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

