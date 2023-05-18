Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,138,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,293,000 after purchasing an additional 377,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after purchasing an additional 359,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after purchasing an additional 293,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,458,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $392,625.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at $12,350,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $392,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,350,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,898 shares of company stock worth $21,542,553. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

Shares of VRTX opened at $341.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.21. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $243.17 and a twelve month high of $354.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals



Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

