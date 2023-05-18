Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,336 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 8.3 %

NYSE ARCO opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 56.75%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

