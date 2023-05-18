Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Culp worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Culp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Culp by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Culp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

