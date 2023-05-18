Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Culp worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Culp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Culp by 188.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Culp in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

