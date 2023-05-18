Morgan Stanley Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $320.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $293.09. 2,949,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.16.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

