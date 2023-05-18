Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.34

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.34 and traded as high as C$5.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.35, with a volume of 4,164 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.86, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$346.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

In other news, insider Morguard Corporation purchased 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$145,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 587,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,182. 67.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.