MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Trading Down 0.1%

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €21.88 ($23.78) and last traded at €22.21 ($24.14). Approximately 99,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 153,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.23 ($24.16).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.96) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $758.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.69.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

