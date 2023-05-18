Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on July 14th

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $11.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.98. 71,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $295.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.19.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $32,403,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

