Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $295.37

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $295.37 and last traded at $294.51, with a volume of 112478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $32,403,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,994,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after acquiring an additional 947,497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after acquiring an additional 678,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,639,000 after acquiring an additional 489,440 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.