Mpac Group’s (MPAC) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON MPAC traded down GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 235.30 ($2.95). 13,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,341. Mpac Group has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 449 ($5.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.17 million, a PE ratio of -12,000.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 247.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 255.90.

In related news, insider Adam Holland acquired 7,807 shares of Mpac Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.92 ($25,035.60). 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

