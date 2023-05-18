MQS Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $72.52. 521,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,631. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

