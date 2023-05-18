MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. Fortive accounts for 0.7% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,900. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.09. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

