MQS Management LLC Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in McKesson by 7,667.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 134.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,944,000 after acquiring an additional 170,299 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 559,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,886,000 after acquiring an additional 158,309 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of McKesson by 242.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 223,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,804,000 after purchasing an additional 157,895 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Trading Down 1.2 %

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

NYSE:MCK traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $395.99. 274,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,450. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.79 and its 200-day moving average is $368.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

