MQS Management LLC Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGG. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Graco by 19.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Price Performance

GGG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 271,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,884. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average of $70.19. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $3,433,404. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

