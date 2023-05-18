MQS Management LLC Invests $608,000 in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 90.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 266,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.