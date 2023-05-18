MQS Management LLC Invests $620,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,549,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,409,000 after buying an additional 481,105 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Prologis by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,144,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,736,000 after buying an additional 221,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.45. The company had a trading volume of 480,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.16.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.