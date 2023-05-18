MQS Management LLC Invests $843,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,314 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Lennar accounts for approximately 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 82.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.45. The company had a trading volume of 574,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,731. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $116.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

