MQS Management LLC Makes New $737,000 Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,869,000 after purchasing an additional 91,418 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 52,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THG. TheStreet cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Shares of THG traded down $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $117.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,089. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,953.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.26 and a 12-month high of $149.64.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,800.00%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

