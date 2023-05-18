MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

MVO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.71. 3,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.95. MV Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in MV Oil Trust by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MV Oil Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MV Oil Trust by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MV Oil Trust by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

