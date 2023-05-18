MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
MV Oil Trust Price Performance
MVO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.71. 3,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.95. MV Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12.
MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th.
MV Oil Trust Company Profile
MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
