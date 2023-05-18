Myles Kleeger Sells 4,704 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) insider Myles Kleeger sold 4,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $139,473.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,549.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Braze Price Performance

BRZE opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.65 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Braze by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Braze by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Braze by 9.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRZE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

