NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Raymond James

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GRA. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

Shares of NanoXplore stock traded up C$0.36 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 212,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,935. The stock has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a P/E ratio of -79.69. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$1.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.83.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

