NanoXplore Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Pi Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$31.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.13 million.

About NanoXplore

GRA opened at C$2.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.89. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$471.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.11.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

