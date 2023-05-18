National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Purchases $28,690.00 in Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $28,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.63. 17,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. National Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $43.78.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bankshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 169.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

