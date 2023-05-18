National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Purchases $28,690.00 in Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $28,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
National Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.63. 17,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. National Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $43.78.
National Bankshares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
National Bankshares Company Profile
National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.
