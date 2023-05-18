National Bankshares Lowers GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$53.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GDI. CIBC cut their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Up 0.6 %
TSE GDI traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$45.50. 811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,120. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$44.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.20. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$41.51 and a twelve month high of C$51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$668.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.97.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.
