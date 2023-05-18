National Bankshares Lowers H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 48,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,790. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.81. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.18 and a 52 week high of C$14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.32.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.